thermoplastics producer XENIA unveils new sustainable range

XENIA materials claims that its ‘XEGREEN’ thermoplastic composites family is the result of the association between recycled, rigorously selected and certified fibres and polymers from wastes and end-of-life products.

× Expand XEGREEN

The company says that the material is consistent with the vision that distinguishes Xenia, the aim of these materials is to guarantee high mechanical performances and lightness, while maintaining constant processability between different batches.

As a result of its technical knowledge in the development and the production of thermoplastic composites, Xenia aims to ensure characteristics comparable to the corresponding virgin materials and engineers formulations and solutions to meet the technical specifications required by the applications.

In recent years, environmental awareness and the commitment towards the realisation of more sustainable materials has spurred manufacturers to search for solutions to replace virgin plastic materials with recycled ones. The goal is to reintegrate a part of the wastes back into the production chain. However, this transition is often limited because of the poor mechanical performance of these materials, making their use impossible where such requirements are fundamental.

The company claims that the XEGREEN was precisely born from the desire to overcome this barrier, enabling the replacement of structural materials with alternative products from recycled wastes.

EXNIA says that XEGREEN offers the possibility to take a ‘fundamental step’ towards a sustainable future to all market operators who need these types of materials for applications where mechanical strength and lightness are prime requisites.