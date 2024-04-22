UBQ launches upbeat campaign to push sustainability in top brands

Key Highlights:

UBQ Materials launches its first-ever public awareness campaign which is aimed at educating the public on its sustainable material and the potential it has for consumer products at retail.

The "World of UBQ" will consist of animated videos that will be posted across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn channels as well as the company website.

UBQ will combine educational content with humour in the hopes to convey ultimately encouraging consumers to ask their favourite brands to be more proactive about humanity’s shared future.

× Expand UBQ The "World of UBQ" campaign.

UBQ Materials offers a refreshing take on global environmental issues with its first-ever public awareness campaign, namely "World of UBQ". The climate tech developer's initiative aims to educate consumers about its innovative material and its potential in sustainable consumer products at retail.

Educating and empowering

By combining educational content with humour and storytelling, UBQ hopes to convey serious points in an engaging and approachable manner.

The campaign will feature a series of animated videos that bring materials to life in the form of characters. distributed across popular platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn. It will target major US metros and international regions, including the UK, EU, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Beyond just raising awareness, "World of UBQ" will hope to encourage viewers to take action into their own hands. With more understanding about the industry, the campaign aims to encourage consumers to ask their favourite brands to be more proactive about the materials they use, whilst encouraging them to carry and develop more UBQ-based products.

Bringing global awareness to life

The campaign kicks off the series with a fun and informative animated video called "Casting Call". The narrative short brings things like waste, plastic, emissions and UBQ products to life as animated characters.

Each character takes turns auditioning, highlighting the benefits of UBQ and its "wonder material" in creating carbon-negative products.

According to the company, using UBQ's materials in more products delivers a triple environmental win: less reliance on oil-based plastics, reduced landfill waste, and avoided greenhouse gas emissions - or as the company calls it, a "climate three-fer".

As the characters say, "For some things there's recycling. For everything else, there's UBQ."

"Earth Day Every Day"

UBQ's motto is "Earth Day Every Day" in which it positions itself as a 'can-do' sustainability company with an ongoing commitment that extends beyond a single day on the calendar.

Commenting on the company's inaugural launch, chief commercial officer of UBQ Materials, Patricia Mishic O’Brien, said: “We want consumers to understand that they have a role to play, so we are inviting all of them to join us in making Earth Day Every Day, by taking positive steps toward restoring our environment.

“Our ‘World of UBQ’ moves away from the doom and gloom around climate change, inspiring people to think about where they can make a difference today with their favourite retailers and brands making use of sustainable materials like UBQ.”

Real solutions for real problems

UBQ is delivering this new conversation with consumer audiences in the lead-up to NPE 2024. UBQ will take the opportunity to showcase over 30 real-world applications of their material with major brands including Mercedes-Benz, McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Keter, Crescent Garden, Orangebox (a Steelcase brand) and others.

Furthermore, UBQ will educate materials engineers on how the company can work alongside conventional plastics for successful transitions to more sustainable, bio-based solutions. The consumer campaign will inform the public in parallel about more sustainable products already made with UBQ available through their local retailers.

“Sustainable transformation can’t just be about distant future dates and targets. We are enabling companies to make real change right now. We don’t need to make far-off future roadmaps or pledges because we’re already delivering, today,” said Albert Douer, chairman and co-CEO and UBQ Materials.