Amandina Bumi Nusantara produces rPET for popular soft drink brands

In June 2023, Coca-Cola Indonesia, in partnership with CCEP Indonesia, launched the first bottles made from 100% rPET for its most popular soft drink brands.

Indonesian plastics recycler PT Amandina Bumi Nusantara produces the rPET for the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite and Sprite Waterlymon bottles on two recoSTAR PET 165 HC iV+ bottle-to-bottle recycling systems from Starlinger.

The company operates a plastics recycling plant on the outskirts of Jakarta with two Starlinger recoSTAR PET HC iV+ bottle-to-bottle recycling systems and processes 3,000 tons of collected PET bottles every month.

In June 2023, Coca-Cola Indonesia, in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia (CCEP Indonesia), launched the first bottles made from 100% rPET (excluding bottle caps and labels) for its most popular soft drink brands. The recycled PET is supplied by one of Indonesia’s recycling companies, Amandina Bumi Nusantara.

The company operates a plastics recycling plant on the outskirts of Jakarta with two Starlinger recoSTAR PET HC iV+ bottle-to-bottle recycling systems and processes 3,000 tons of collected PET bottles every month. Two types of clear bottle-grade rPET pellets are produced – one for carbonated beverages and one for spring water. In addition, the company supplies hot-washed flakes in clear and light-blue colours.

“We chose Starlinger PET bottle-to-bottle recycling equipment because Starlinger is recognised as a leading provider of top-tier recycling machinery known for its exceptional performance and reliability”, said Suharji Gasali, managing director of Amandina Bumi Nusantara.

“Furthermore, the decision was influenced by the prestigious approval it received from Coca-Cola System Indonesia – a testament to the equipment's high standards and compliance with industry requirements. In essence, the combination of Starlinger's stellar reputation and the endorsement from Coca-Cola System made it the ideal choice for Amandina in the pursuit of efficient and trustworthy recycling solutions.”

The installation of the two PET recycling systems was carried out by local technicians from Starlinger’s Indonesian branch office PT Starlinger SEA in autumn 2022. The Starlinger team in the branch office in Surabaya handles machine installations, service and maintenance works as well as spare part orders for Starlinger customers in the South East Asian region and provides immediate support if needed.

Responsible sourcing

Amandina assists companies in achieving their sustainability targets by providing competitive recycled PET products produced from responsibly sourced input material. For the collection of post-consumer PET bottles, Amandina Bumi Nusantara collaborates with Mahija Parahita Nusantara Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by CCEP Indonesia and Dynapack Asia. As in many other Asian countries, over 90 % of plastic waste collection activities in Indonesia are carried out by waste pickers in the informal sector – called “recycling heroes” by Amandina and Mahija. The remaining percentage is managed through formalised systems such as waste banks and other organised collection efforts.

CCEP Indonesia aims to make 100% of its packaging recyclable and to ensure that at least 50% of the plastic bottles are made of rPET by 2025. The company’s targets for 2030 are to collect 100% of their plastic bottles to enter the recycling stream, and to eliminate virgin plastic in their plastic bottles.

Besides PET, other types of plastics such as PE bottles or PP cups are collected and recycled in Indonesia. The government has been working on developing strategies and roadmaps to address plastic waste and promote recycling practices. In 2019, it adopted a regulation aiming to reduce waste by 30% by 2029. However, the enforcement and implementation of regulations varies.

The involvement of private businesses in supporting recycling initiatives is common and they often play a significant role in creating environmental awareness and promoting sustainable practices. This can include financial support as well as resources and expertise to drive recycling programs, especially in collaboration with local communities and organisations. Coca-Cola and Dynapack Asia, for example, are supporting social activities of the above-mentioned responsible sourcing platform Mahija Parahita Nusantara.

Certified food-grade quality

PT Amandina Bumi Nusantara is the first PET recycling company that has obtained the SNI Marking Product Certificate (SPPT) from the National Standardization Agency (BSN) for implementing the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) 8424:2017. This standard, which was established by the Indonesian Ministry of Industry, protects consumer interests and ensures that the quality of products made of recycled PET resin is maintained.

It includes strict qualification stages, high-standard sampling, as well as testing and product assessment procedures to ensure that the PET recycling process meets the desired safety, sustainability and performance criteria. Since its launch in 2017, it has become an important reference in the PET recycling sector.

Furthermore, Amandina Bumi Nusantara has obtained standards from the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM), Halal, and FSSC 22000, which have approved the use of rPET in food and beverage packaging.