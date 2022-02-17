Automation for the future

During a recent webinar discussing the use of automation and robotics to boost kerbside recycling in Conwy, recycling technology company PolyTag CEO Alice Rackley explained how ownership of PET drinks bottles can be traced through QR codes

It appears that the COVID-19 pandemic has been somewhat of a slingshot for automation technology and Industry 4.0 operations in manufacturing. It’s not just robots doing the dirty, unfulfilling jobs on the factory floor either; it’s a culmination of advances in the use of data and software to improve productivity, recyclability, and transparency, which many sustainability leaders agree is key to a functioning circular economy.

Consistent digital solutions

PolyTag CEO Alice Rackley, explained how ownership of PET drinks bottles, for example, can be traced via the consumer from the retailer to the local authorities, and how bringing the everyday consumer into the value chain through simple-to-use mobile apps and deposit reward schemes has increased kerbside recycling uptake: “As a nation, we are struggling with low and stagnant recycling rates […] In the last 11 years there has been no improvement in recycling rates. Improving an entire country’s recycling rates won’t be delivered through small, isolated initiatives. Waste collection is a collective issue, and it needs a collaborative and consistent approach.”

There is often talk about a waste revolution going on in manufacturing, particularly where plastics packaging is concerned. As B2B media journalists, we read about it in press releases every day, and many are keen to approach us at trade fairs and conferences to share their own ideas. But how can assistive software and technology be rolled out to those that are not regular readers of such platforms?

“There are a few key pieces of policy that are linked to the resources and strategy published in 2018,” Rackley added. “These indicate that legislative drivers are imminent that will encourage the transition to circularity.

“There are governmental delays to decision making [connected to] a lack of recycling data. Where government legislation might be getting stuck, I believe that technology and innovation can be the alternative catalyst.”

Rackley exemplified the initiative of Conwy Town Council to illustrate her point. For this case, PolyTag is developing technology that harnesses the power of a mobile phone and QR codes. To return to the opening paragraph, we everyday mobile phone users are far more familiar now with such technology than we were pre-pandemic.

Standards enable collaboration

“By making data-sharing easy and accessible,” Rackley continued, “by being open and transparent, and if it’s supported by great legislation, even better.

“One of the solutions being developed by the PolyTag team is technology to enable digital deposit return schemes … The pilot happened in Conwy, North Wales [where] over 15 years, the council has transitioned from just a 15 per cent recycling rate to a massive 70 per cent, which is world-leading.”

In Conwy, 325 households were recruited into the scheme. 271 (83 per cent) registered for the mobile app. Of these, 263 (97 per cent) scanned at least one bottle during the pilot, and 90 per cent scanned for or more.

To summarise, easy household adoption, coupled with existing council infrastructure and innovative software and data, helped keep high-value plastics in the collection system and empowered residents to engage with recycling though technology. As a bonus, consumers no longer had to travel to local recycling centres, thus saving themselves time, money and additional carbon footprints.