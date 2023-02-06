Carbios and French State team up to better understand PET recycling

Carbios, a producer of biological technologies, has validated the final key stage of the CE-PET research project supported by the French State as part of the Investments for the Future Programme.

The CE-PET project, which lasted four years, confirmed the enzymatic PET recycling process at pilot stage in order to scale up to the industrial demonstrator - has been operational since September 2021 and is capable of processing plastic PET waste. The initial feasibility of the process, both environmentally and economically, has allowed to move further forward towards its industrialization.

The company claims the other major success of the CE-PET project was validating the technology on textile waste at pilot scale, a ‘considerable’ feat, as textiles represent about 60% of the global PET market. To date, PET bottles represent the main raw material used to manufacture recycled polyester fibre. The company believes being able to use Carbios’ technology on textile waste increases its application possibilities, especially in view of new European regulations on the separate collection of textile waste which will become mandatory from 1 January 2025. The inclusion of textile PET waste in the demonstrator will be carried out in 2023, notably within the framework of the "LIFE Cycle of PET" project co-funded by the European Commission.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of Carbios said: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the CE-PET project. We have demonstrated our ability to enzymatically recycle complex waste to produce new bottles and fibers and have proven the robustness of our process. The success of this project is a springboard for a sustainable future and an introduction of plastics and textiles into a true circular economy. Carbios' teams are very proud and grateful for the French State’s support throughout its development, from the research phase to industrial deployment."

Isabelle André, Research Director at CNRS added: "The joint achievements of the INRAE team associating TBI and TWB, and Carbios on the CE-PET project are a resounding success and a great showcase for the development of enzymatic recycling processes. These achievements are part of a long-standing collaboration. All the research teams are proud to contribute to leading scientific advances for the sustainable and ecological management of the life cycle of plastics and synthetic textiles, and to highlight biocatalysis.”

The last key step of the CE-PET project was approved without reservation by ADEME.

Main technical achievements of the CE-PET project, according to Carbios: