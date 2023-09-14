Chartered Institution of Waste Management partners with CWP to produce digital campaign

CIWM (the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management) has partnered with CWP to produce a multi-platform digital campaign that aims to shine a spotlight on the role of the waste and resources management sector in advancing circularity and protecting the world’s environment and resources for future generations.

CIWM is proud to present a preview of the series, titled ‘Leading the Way to a World Beyond Waste’, at RWM Exhibition on 13th September, ahead of its official launch on 19th September.

In the midst of a Decade of Action to accelerate sustainable solutions to the world's biggest challenges, the series aims to explore progress in innovation, technology, skills, policy and collaboration towards a zero-waste society, whilst raising awareness of the urgency needed for this transition.

The suite of future-focused content, including interviews, podcasts, short films and a documentary, that aims to highlight inspiring organisations and individuals who are ‘seizing the moment’ to advance sustainable consumption, cut emissions, minimise waste, transform reuse and recycling, and support the rebalance of resources.

The series features industry experts including Dan Cooke, President of CIWM; Dr Adam Read, Past President of CIWM; Iain Gulland, CEO of Zero Waste Scotland; Dr Andy Rees OBE, Head of Waste Strategy, Welsh Government; Sam Horne, Chair of NAWDO; and Cathy Cook, Chair of LARAC, among others. Mark Shayler, author, environmental expert & innovation lead, leads discussions in a six-part podcast series that takes a deep dive into key topics affecting the industry.

Sarah Poulter, CEO of CIWM, said: “Our members have been instrumental in advancing the way the UK manages its resources and continue to strive towards our goal of creating lasting change. We’re hugely excited to launch this digital series that celebrates those ‘Leading the Way to a World Beyond Waste’ and we hope it serves as a catalyst for further progress and the continued evolution of our sector.”

Organisations featured in the series include Augean, Blue Phoenix Group, CRJ Services, CWM Environmental, Greater Manchester Combined Authority,Services, Recycleyelogy & Circular Fuels Ltd, Norse Group & Rochford Norse, Nuclear Waste Services, Recycleye, Sherbourne Recycling & Machinex, Smart Environmental Support Services, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, GAP Group North East, West Sussex County Council, and Xworks Tech.

Max Smith, Founder & Managing Director, CWP said: “This is a sector on the cusp of change as it aspires to a world beyond waste. The transformation will take immense effort but there’s a wealth of determination and cutting-edge innovation across the industry. It’s been an incredible journey for us to meet those who are leading the way and we are excited to share their knowledge and inspire others.”