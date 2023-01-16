Circulus given go ahead to produce recycled packaging

Circulus, a producer of post-consumer resin (PCR) from recycled low-density polyethylene, has recently received a Letter of Non-Objection (LNO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the company, the LNO certifies that Circulus’ recycling process in Riverbank, California is able to produce 100% recycled PCR suitable for direct food-contact packaging applications. Suitable food packaging applications include direct contact for room temperature, refrigerated, and frozen goods.

David Hudson, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Circulus, said: “From its inception, Circulus has been committed to the goal of producing resin for consumer-facing products and packaging. This development provides important and independent validation that we have achieved our goal, allowing us to move forward in this important market for recycled materials.”

Circulus CEO Craig Foster added: “This is a huge step forward for Circulus, the circular economy, and for the sustainable packaging industry. Our customers want mechanically recycled resin suitable for the broadest use of applications and Circulus now has the ability to meet this demand.”

Circulus is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in decarbonization investments.