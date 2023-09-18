Greenback Recycling Technologies acquires Enval

Greenback Recycling Technologies (Greenback) and Enval have merged their operations. The acquisition takes place following the inauguration of its recycling plant that uses the Enval technology in Cuautla, México. The combined company, headed by Philippe von Stauffenberg, CEO of Greenback, brings together the expertise of both companies in the recycling industry.

It is claimed it will be able to offer holistic and integrated technology-based, fully circular solutions for the neutralisation of the currently hard-to-recycle post-consumer plastic packaging waste, and, provide feedstock for new food-grade packaging with recycled content.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Enval. Together, we will be able to offer our customers a wider range of recycling solutions. With Enval’s breakthrough microwave-induced technology we transform flexible plastics into pyrolysis oil, π-Oil, which can be used for recycled content for new food packaging.

The process also allows the recycling of another valuable raw material, aluminium, when it is present in multi-layered flexible packaging. This merger is a significant milestone for Greenback and Enval, and we look forward to the opportunities it will bring,” von Stauffenberg states.

Dr. Carlos Ludlow-Palafox, CEO and founder of Enval says: "We are excited to be joining forces with Greenback. For some time, we have been operating closely together on the construction of the plant in Mexico and this merger cements that relationship. It will allow us to expand our reach and accelerate our growth in the recycling industry. By combining Enval's expertise in the chemical recycling sector with Greenback's operational and business development experience, we will prevent many more tonnes of plastics from polluting our landscapes and oceans.”