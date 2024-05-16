INEOS Inovyn strengthens Europe’s PVC recycling with pilot plants

Key Highlights:

INEOS Inovyn launches two new PVC pilot plants at its Jemeppe-sur-Sambre site in Belgium, to accelerate technologies for recycling PVC which are not mechanically recyclable today.

The initiative forms part of a strategic ‘Project Circle’ initiative, which aims to commission an industrial unit with a 40KT recyclable capacity by 2030.

To strengthen its technical and commercial development, INEOS Inovyn has also joined two value chain consortiums supported by the Walloon and Flemish authorities.

Across Europe around 30% of PVC waste is currently mechanically recycled. Project Circle ambitiously targets the remaining waste which cannot be mechanically recycled, by developing new technologies including dissolution, pyrolysis and gasification.

INEOS Inovyn's goal is to make all PVC waste recyclable and aim to have its first industrial unit ready by 2030. As part of this process, the company has launched two pilot plants in Jemeppe sur Sambre (Belgium), where INEOS Inovyn’s main R&D centre is located.

These units draw on Vinyloop’s technology experience from 2002 to 2018, and are designed to upgrade PVC dissolution technology which supports the recycling of complex PVC waste, including legacy additives.

Industry wide collaboration plays an important part of Project Circle and to support this, we have joined two Belgium consortiums. The first ‘CIRC-PVC’ covers the entire chain, from collecting PVC waste at construction-demolition sites to the production of rejuvenated PVC not containing legacy additives.

This brings together industrial partners and experts from across different stages of the value chain: Entreprises Générales Louis Duchêne, Vanheede Environmental Logistics, ROVI-TECH, ECO-DEC, Avient Corporation’s Belgium site, Centexbel, the University of Liège and INEOS Inovyn.

The second consortium ‘DISSOLV’ will drive the development for PVC waste from flooring, carpets and tarpaulin applications which cannot be recycled today, due to the presence of textile fibers and legacy additives. Its members include Beaulieu International Group, Sioen Industries, Empire Carpets International, ExxonMobil, Centexbel and INEOS Inovyn

Luc Castin, INEOS Inovyn Sustainability Manager said, “By working together across the value chain we can leverage our collective expertise, to develop faster solutions and bring more recycled products to the market.”

He adds, “We need a thriving and competitive European plastic industry that allows us to increase investment and innovation in circularity and decarbonization. The financial support of the Walloon and Flemish region to the consortiums are vital to achieve this.”