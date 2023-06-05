Lidl bringing Vacuum packaged mince to UK stores- aims to reduce plastic packaging

Lidl GB has revealed plans to introduce new vacuum-packed, recyclable packaging across its beef mince range, resulting in a plastic reduction of almost two thirds (63%). The company claims that smaller packs provide a valuable space saving, which will also result in up to 350 delivery trucks being taken off the road per year.

× Expand Lidl mince

The company claims that, the new packaging will save over 250 tonnes of plastic a year through the new packaging. With the new packaging providing around double the current shelf life, it’s also estimated that it will half the amount of beef mince food waste in store.

The company believes that alongside the positive impact on the environment, the change - which will be introduced at the beginning of next year - also comes with significant additional benefits for shoppers, including:

Double the shelf life, from eight to around 16 days, staying fresher for longer for customers to use Easy peel film, so that customers don’t have to touch the raw meat Smaller footprint pack, taking up less storage space in the fridge or freezer

Shyam Unarket, Lidl GB’s Head of Responsible Sourcing & Ethical Trade, said: “Plastic reduction is a huge priority for us, and this one change will reduce the amount of plastic in each pack by a whopping two thirds, culminating in the elimination of over 250 tonnes of plastic from packaging a year. However, we also recognise the important role that plastic plays in our daily lives. That’s why it’s hugely important that our plastic reduction strategy is centred around a progressive circular programme. By ensuring that any new packaging is recyclable, we’ll be able to help prevent plastic pollution in our environment.

“When the new packaging arrives in store early next year, we know that the huge benefits both from a sustainability and practical perspective, will be welcomed by our customers.”

Vacuum packaging- Has it been a success?

Sainsbury’s has implemented similar packaging with its beef mince in April this year, with mixed success. Although its vacuum packing did reduce plastic content, saving approximately 450 tonnes of plastic waste. There was widespread criticism from customers pointing out the unappealing look of the product. One social media user said: “well I've tried your now vacuum-packed beef mince a couple of times and I'm not going to try it again. It's an inferior product and the plastic goes into landfill. This isn't progress, it's Sainsbury's pinching pennies for their shareholders profits.” Another customer added: “if Sainsbury’s read the reviews on the new mince beef packaging, are they going to change it back? So we can buy nice fresh mince rather than a brick of vacuum packed sludge.” Another added: “Not a fan of the new Sainsbury’s beef mince packaging. Feels very medical - like I’ve just bought someone’s kidney to cook at home.”

Richard Crampton, Sainsbury’s director of Fresh Food, remained defiant in the face of public scrutiny, telling The Guardian in response: “It’s something we believe in corporately and morally” . He added: “lots more bold moves” to cut back on packaging further to meet its reduction target. “I can’t see us veering from this path.”