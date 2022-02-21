Switzerland-based computer hardware specialist Logitech has increased the use of recycled plastic content in its products.

× Expand via Shutterstock Logitech scales up recycled plastics content E-waste heap from discarded laptop parts. Connectors, PCB, notebook cards. Colorful blurry background from PC components. Idea of electronics industry, eco, sorting and disposal of electronic waste.

Exceeding its own original target set in 2020, Logitech’s range of keyboards and mice has expanded its use of content from 50 to 65 per cent PCR content in just two years, driving the company to innovate its designs, as well as its manufacturing processes

According to a recent press release, an estimated 8,000 tonnes of virgin plastic was eliminated in the company’s products last year. The reduced demand for fossil-based feedstocks has turned electronics waste into a readily available, circular resource.

Delphine Donne-Crock, General Manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech, said: “Now, all consumers have a breadth of choice when it comes to selecting mice and keyboards that are aligned with their sustainable lifestyle preferences. By using post-consumer recycled plastic as our preferred material at scale, we have been able to take meaningful action to make sustainable living easy for consumers as well as make a substantial impact towards decreasing our carbon footprint.”

When faced with the challenge of recreating the quality and performance, as well as the customisable preferences such as colour and finish, Logitech relied on its culture of innovation to give what would have been waste plastic a second life by defying a ‘business-as-usual’ approach.

Logitech is the first consumer electronics company to commit to providing detailed carbon impact labelling on product packaging across its portfolio. It has also recently accelerated its climate action strategy by aiming to be a carbon positive company by 2030.