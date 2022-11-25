LyondellBassell announces new plastics recycling plant

LyondellBasell has announced that it has made the decision to move forward with the development of an advanced recycling plant at its site in Wesseling, Germany.

Using LyondellBasell’s MoReTec technology, this commercial scale advanced recycling plant would convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for new plastic production.

The previously announced German Joint Venture Source One Plastics will provide plastic waste feedstock to the plant.

Source One Plastics is planning to build a facility designed to recycle the amount of plastic packaging waste generated by approximately 1.3 million German citizens per year. This plastic waste will consist of materials such as multi-layered food packaging items or mixed plastic containers.

Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions said: "We are actively working to move the circular economy forward. Progressing our MoReTectechnology represents another step LyondellBasell is making to accelerate the development and implementation of scalable sustainable and circular technology. This high yield, differential technology will allow us to convert plastic waste into pyrolysis oil and pyrolysis gas for use in our crackers as feedstock leading to the production of new plastic materials. Solid process residues can be re-used or consumed in other applications, making this technology an energy efficient, zero waste process for the recycling of plastic waste".