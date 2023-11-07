Recycling technology for plastic film wins IOM3 Circular Economy Award

A pioneering recycling technology which promises the ability to recycle post-consumer plastic film has been recognised for its potential to increase the circularity of food packaging.

× Expand nicemyphoto/Shutterstock 1198744150 The new process, when scaled up, could help provide true circularity for food-grade plastic film packaging

Plastic recycling consultancy Nextek has been awarded the IOM3’s Circular Economy Award for COtooCLEAN, a supercritical carbon dioxide (ScCO₂) cleaning process that cleans and decontaminates post-consumer polyolefin films to food-grade status.

Recycling plastic film is notoriously difficult to achieve. There is huge demand from consumers and brand owners for a technology which can be scaled to decontaminate post-consumer polyolefin films (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP) back into food-grade material.

The process was recognised among other innovations, with the criteria for the award calling for technologies that enable progress towards net zero.

Increasing the circularity of food-grade films, COtooCLEAN uses ScCO₂, a non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive solvent that selectively removes contaminants through the use of co-solvents.

The process removes oils, inks, adhesives, labels and chemical contamination from post-consumer polyolefin films, while recycling the non-toxic solvent and separating the residues.

Partners for the COtooCLEAN project include: