Axil and Thorlux extend partnership to drive total waste management excellence

Key Highlights:

After a year of collaboration, Axil and Thorlux Lighting have extended their partnership, driven by a shared mission to enhance environmental performance and sustainability.

This commitment underscores their focus on reducing waste, improving recycling efforts, and minimising their impact on the environment.

Last month, Thorlux had had its carbon reduction plan validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) under the Net Zero Standard, committing to achieve net zero status by 2040.

Axil and Thorlux Lighting extend partnership

A strategic pact to reduce waste and elevate recycling

UK manufacturer’s sustainability mission accelerates with Axil's Total waste management expertise

Established in 1936, Thorlux operates from a modern 16,882 m² self-contained factory in Redditch, Worcestershire. The Thorlux brand is well known throughout the world, providing a comprehensive range of professional lighting and control systems.

Thorlux manufactures over 90% of its products in the UK, reflecting its dedication to local production and a reduced carbon footprint. Together with Axil, they envision a sustainable future built on mutual values and shared goals.

Axil's mission to eliminate waste costs aligns with Thorlux’s dedication to environmental responsibility. Recognising the imperative to minimise ecological impact, both organisations are embarking on a comprehensive waste reduction strategy.

Key objectives include:

Preventing waste through enhanced recycling

Achieving recycling excellence with initiatives like cardboard and plastic baling

Eliminating landfill waste through revised processes

Exploring returnable packaging and minimising shrink wrap and pallet usage

Optimising metal extraction and responsible disposal of PCB boards

Since 2012, Thorlux has been independently certified as carbon neutral and continues to exceed environmental standards. Their dedication is evident in adopting circular, sustainable production methods, self-generating renewable energy, and spearheading carbon offsetting initiatives like afforestation projects.

Axil contract manager, Jamie Georgiou said: “We are excited to continue our partnership with Thorlux and support their goal of achieving net zero status by 2040. By continually assessing waste streams and using data-driven decisions, we minimise environmental impact. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and a collaborative approach to environmental excellence. Together, we are setting a new standard for sustainability in manufacturing with practical solutions for today and the future."

Thorlux's commitment to sustainability and Axil's core values of Partnership, Integrity, Teamwork, and Environmental Stewardship come together in this partnership.

Beyond just reducing waste, their collaboration is dedicated to responsible decision making and a more efficient, circular economy.