Global food product developer and manufacturer Griffith Foods has transformed its main entrance and car park at its UK site with help from waste plastic company MacRebur.

× Expand Griffith Foods Griffith Foods’ car park and entrance remade using MacRebur recycled plastics

MacRebur processes waste plastics destined for landfill and adds them into asphalt for road and surface construction. Completed within seven days, approximately 1,600 sqm of Griffith Foods’ land has been resurfaced – installing new kerbs and steps to link the car park to the footpath.

Using MacRebur’s unique MR8 product, the equivalent in weight of 181,620 single use plastic bags was saved and offset 3423.5kg of CO2 emissions.

Toby McCartney, CEO and Co-founder of MacRebur, said: “We’re delighted to have been part of the project, which represents a substantial investment in excess of £70k by Griffith Foods in safeguarding its site for the future. We’re looking forward to working on future projects with Griffith Foods.”

First established in 2016, MacRebur’s waste plastic roads not only cost less to manufacture, but they also use up problematic waste plastics destined for landfill or incineration to provide a more durable road surface.

Tony Pearce, Project Engineer at Griffith Foods, added: “With emissions on the rise and an ever-growing climate crisis, we considered what more we could do to help minimise this, whilst also providing a safe workspace for our staff. As our core values aligned, it made sense for us to collaborate and work with MacRebur, and we’re delighted with the finished product.

Griffith Foods plans to add further resurfacing solutions in an additional area of the car park in the near future.