INEOS Styrolution and Agilyx expand recycling partnership

INEOS Styrolution America (INEOS Styrolution), a global styrenics company, and Agilyx ASA (Agilyx), a technology company that enables customers to recycle post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products, has announce that they are advancing the development of a previously announced 100 tons per day TruStyrenyx chemical recycling facility in Channahon, Illinois.

TruStyrenyx is a partnership between Agilyx and Technip Energies and aims to provide an all-in-one solution for the chemical recycling of polystyrene back into high purity styrene monomer. The styrene monomer can be used to make new, food-grade plastic products or packaging.

Under the agreement, Agilyx and Technip Energies will collaborate with INEOS Styrolution and together develop the design and engineering that will serve as the basis for constructing the chemical recycling facility. The group anticipates completion of engineering in 2023, which will form the basis for a financial investment decision.

Greg Fordyce, President of INEOS Styrolution, said: “We are very pleased to announce the advancement of the recycling plant in Channahon, Illinois. This facility will increase polystyrene recycling rates in the greater Chicago area and across the United States and demonstrates our company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. The TruStyrenyx facility will allow us to provide our customers with recycled content that is incredibly high purity for producing environmentally conscious products using innovative and sustainable solutions.”

Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx added: “I’m delighted that we are partnering with INEOS Styrolution to continue development of the first large scale TruStyrenyx plant, utilizing some of the private placement funds Agilyx raised in September. We view TruStyrenyx as a game changer in the recycling of polystyrene, enabling an incredibly high purity, circular solution. This new facility will help to meet the growing demand from brand owners and consumers who want to see more recycled plastics in products.”