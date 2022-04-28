Interplas Insights Podcast: Dr. Jan Sültemeyer talks CycleWorks - a test recycling facility for masterbatch and additives

Dave Gray speaks with Dr. Jan Sültemeyer, Sustainability Leader at Avient.

Avient is a provider of speciality additives and polymers. As with all players along the plastics supply chain, Avient is looking at responsible solutions to increase the sustainability of plastics. Additives in particular can add many benefits to plastics, but they can also impact on recyclability. Dave spoke to Jan about a facility that the group opened in 2020 – Cycleworks – to find out what Jan and his colleagues have learned about the recyclability of polymer additives.

