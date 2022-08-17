Is the growing trend for switching plastic materials sustainable? UK-based plastics recycling charity RECOUP has some questions

RECOUP has been at the forefront of the debate regarding the trend for material switching under the guise of plastics reduction strategies. In some cases, this is done without consideration for the effect on overall recyclability. When packaging is assessed in isolation rather than as part of the overall supply chain, citizens can be lulled into a false sense of security regarding recyclability and environmental sustainability claims.

UK-based plastics recycling charity RECOUP has some questions "There are instances when product claims are in danger of lulling consumers into believing such switches are an improvement."

To highlight some of these key issues RECOUP has produced a set of case studies which demonstrate the issues and how improvements can be made to ensure maximum recovery whilst minimising the impact on the environment. It is important that any claims made concerning sustainability are valid and not ‘greenwashing’.

Kate Bedford, Packaging Project Manager, said: “There is a need to make brand owners and packaging designers aware of the factors which need to be considered when looking at changing material. Case Studies communicate what is required.”

Paul East, Head of Packaging, Recycling and Design at RECOUP, added: “A growing number of companies are following the trend to change material types to claim improved sustainability and recyclability, however there are instances when product claims are in danger of lulling consumers into believing such switches are an improvement, when in some instances this is not the case.”

The RECOUP ‘Recyclability By Design’ case studies aim to show users and designers of plastic packaging how Design for Recyclability principles can be applied to ensure that their packaging can be recycled and can display accurate messaging to the consumer. The Case Studies give examples of packaging where the switch of material works counter to the recyclability and circularity of the packaging. Illustrations highlight the issues with multi-material packaging such as laminated paper bottles and trays. Often the pack had the best chance of being recycled and recovered in its original state, thus questioning to what purpose the swap was made.

It is envisaged that the topic will be keenly debated at the RECOUP Conference on 29 September. Registrations can be made both for the Conference and pre-conference dinner on the RECOUP website.

The case study is available to RECOUP members only, and any organisations wishing to join RECOUP are encouraged to contact enquiry@recoup.org for further information.