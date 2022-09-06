NEXTLOOPP partnering with L’Oréal to close the loop on polypropylene

NEXTLOOPP has welcomed another household name, L’Oréal, to its 47 strong consortium to create food-grade PPristine and INRT-grade recycled polypropylene (rPP) from post-consumer packaging waste.

NEXTLOOPP is an award-winning project launched by Nextek Ltd in October 2020. Its innovative tracer-based sorting trials and recently commenced production trials of food-grade compliant rPP has gone into more than 60 different products from NEXTLOOPP's four grades of PPristine food compliant and INRT rPP grade resins.

Using a combination of cutting-edge technologies, developed by Nextek Ltd, to first separate food-grade PP from the rest, and then decontaminate the polymer to ensure compliance with food-grade standards in the UK, EU and the USA, NEXTLOOPP is able to identify and sort any number of pack variants from shower gel bottles to yoghurt pots in any plastic type.

Delphine Trillat, Materials Science Domain leader at L’Oréal, said: “We have been working for many years to develop packaging made from high quality post-consumer recycled polymers. Today, we are pleased to join the NEXTLOOPP Project Team in order to join efforts and boost the circular pathway for food-grade rPP packaging, with such a promising technology for the years to come.

Professor Edward Kosior, Founder and CEO of Nextek Ltd and NEXTLOOPP, added: "With L’Oréal joining our dynamic project we believe we have an excellent balance of expertise to drive our groundbreaking project forward. Thanks to L’Oréal’s long-term commitment to sustainable packaging, it is the ideal participant to trial our high purity recycled Polypropylene resins. We look forward to closing the PP loop with them.”