Norner is now a RecyClass certification body and recognised laboratory. This will strengthen its ability to help clients in the packaging value chain with developments, troubleshooting and the implementation of recyclable packaging and recycled plastics in packaging.

The plastics packaging value chain, from producers to end users, is undergoing a significant change of mindset regarding packaging product and technology developments driven by the demand for increased recycling. RecyClass was developed by and is part of Plastics Recyclers Europe as a tool for making consistent evaluations of recyclability of plastic packaging.

New packaging technologies are continuously being developed to meet recyclability targets and these can be assessed according to a laboratory protocol. RecyClass has thereby become a key enabler in developing recyclable plastics packaging and Norner is now part of this network and approved to carry out such assessments.

Ole Jan Myhre, Market Manager and Packaging Advisor, said: “Recycling of plastics is on the rise and the attention has never been higher. We can only be successful in doing this if the recycled materials can be offered to the market with a high quality and stringent specifications. This is where Norner can play a role through our pilot and test facilities.”.

The Norway-based polymer specialist’s new Polymer Exploration Centre, situated on the riverfront in Porsgrunn, has more than 4500 sqm of plastic laboratories for advanced testing and analysis, as well as a high-tech plastic processing, recycling, application, and packaging centre. The recycling pilot centre is key to delivering the RecyClass laboratory protocol testing.

Thor Kamfjord, Director Sustainable Development, at Norner, added: “Norner has the capability and we invite everyone who looks for support in plastics packaging, circular economy, recyclability and recycling to contact us for a discussion with our experts. The labs and production areas are designed specifically for working with our clients, which we think will result in even greater innovation.”