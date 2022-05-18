London-based technology developer Nozama has entered into a partnership with brand-owner Nestlé in order to include a tracking device to motivate customers to take the Nescafé Dolce Gusto brand of capsules to a recycling point.

× Expand via Shutterstock Nozama- Nestlé collaboration aims to improve coffee capsule recovery Blue circuit board closeup connected to a cpu with a glowing green recycle symbol on top green computing concept 3D illustration

The device aims to include consumers as part of the waste management process that enables further use and re-use of otherwise single-use plastic products.

The trackers will first be implemented into the product in Nestlé’s Barcelona facility. The software adds transparency and traceability to the recycling and recovery process and can be downloaded to a smart device through the NDG Recycling app. By weighing the capsules to be recycled on a smart scale users can accumulate credits that can be exchanged for prizes and discounts in the same Nestlé Market store.

Daniel Garcia, Co-founder and CTO of Nozama, said: "We are proud that Nozama Technology is enabling Nescafé Dolce Gusto to break new ground and give consumers the chance to learn how the entire supply chain is committed to minimising waste."

Berta Cruz, head of the business of Nescafé Dolce Gusto, added: "Thanks to this technological collaboration, our consumers will see the quantified impact of taking their used capsules to a collection point, thus collaborating in the reduction of waste and promoting the circular economy."

Nozama provides blockchain-ready cloud-based technology for companies to achieve sustainability goals through transparency, accuracy, cross-industry collaboration, and customer engagement. Its digital platform and tools are designed to foster loyalty and incentive programmes that promote changes in consumer habits and help them become active in sustainable consumption and the circular economy.