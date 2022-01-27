European PET producers, converters and recyclers, alongside mineral water and soft drinks producers, have generated a new study1 that shows the development of PET circularity.

× Expand via Shutterstock PET packaging moving steadily towards circularity Hand holding PET plastic bottle.Show PET sign at bottom of bottle,recycle icon,picking up Plastic Bottle,PET icon and Yarn icon.Save environment concept

New data2 for collection, recycling capacity and production for 2020 show increases in all measured factors, indicating a steady move towards circularity of the PET industry in Europe.

The study, compiled through the collaborative efforts of Natural Mineral Waters Europe, PETCORE Europe, Plastics Recyclers Europe, and UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe, showcases how major growth is observed, particularly within the PET recycling market, with an overall 21 per cent increase in the installed capacity and totalling 2.8mt in EU27, Norway, Switzerland and the UK.

On the recycled figures, 1.7mt of flakes was estimated to be produced in 2020. There is a steady growth within trays and sheets applications, which with a 32 per cent share remains the largest outlet for rPET in packaging, followed by food contact bottles with a 29 per cent share.

Driven by producers’ pledges, who have made a range of commitments and goals to incorporate recycled content within their bottles, and with the mandatory recycled content targets – the share of food-grade rPET in PET beverage bottle production is set to continue to grow rapidly. The remainder of recycled PET, on the other hand, is used in fibres (24%), strapping (8%) and in injection moulding (1%), followed by other applications (2%).

Additionally, by 2025, as the report identifies, it is expected that 19 EU Member States will have Deposit Return Schemes (DRS) in place for PET bottles, which shows, along with the increased recycling capacities, a strong move of the PET sector towards circularity. Currently, seven EU Member States with established DRS achieve sorted for recycling rates of 83 per cent or higher. This implies that with the EU Single Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), collection rate targets already in place,3 the collection figures, as well as quality, are likely to increase substantially in the lead up to 2025.

However, some challenges remain. For instance, to meet the 90 per cent collection rate and the mandatory recycled content targets, Europe will require an expansion in recycling capacity of at least one third by 2029.

Moreover, further innovation, support from the EU policy makers, and more robust data sources are needed in all areas of the packaging value chain to ensure progress towards the targets is achieved and measured. This will require further harmonisation and implementation of best practices for collection, sorting and design for recycling to facilitate more rPET being used within its own application cycles.

The significant increase in PET collection and recycling sends a positive signal to the market and will boost confidence in further accelerating PET’s circularity.