Estonia-based recyclable packaging company Ringo has launched an open tender for the construction of the largest food packaging cleaning and hygiene centre in Northern Europe, which will commence operations in April.

× Expand Ringo Eco Ringo Eco builds Northern Europe’s largest food packaging cleaning centre

Co-founder Janek Balõnski said: “Through a tender, we want to purchase a washing line based on the best technology, which uses ozone to clean the packaging in a way similar to the drinking water treatment process, and where the packaging is sterilised with UV light. The result, close to medical purity, today exceeds the hygienic requirements for cleaning the working surfaces on food production. We measure the purity with luminometers common in Estonia, and the purity level remains below 15 RLUs, which is two-to-three times better than the result of home dishwashing.

“We are currently preparing for the first food manufacturers to join our packaging recycling system, and in the spring, we hope to start processing recyclable packaging of well-known brands.”

One major challenge for Balõnski is to reduce packaging waste at large-scale outdoor events. The organiser of the Tartu Marathon, Indrek Kelk, commented: “I have been cleaning roadside ditches in our country for 20 years. If the environmental pollution in Estonia had a name and a face, it would be that of a disposable coffee cup. Someone has to put an end to this, and reuse is a natural solution to the problem.”

Ringo Eco and the Tartu Marathon have recently concluded a co-operation agreement on the use of reusable packaging in the organisation of all events of the Tartu Marathon this year.

So far, 50 restaurants have joined the Ringo Eco reusable packaging system and lunches for the employees of four manufacturing enterprises are delivered using reusable packaging. Every week new catering companies join the system, and soon two retail chains will launch the service for their buffets.

Balõnski continued: “If at least one million units of single-use packaging will not reach the market, 2022 will probably be the first year of reusable packaging in Estonia. Change starts with catering, but every apartment association and commercial building can contribute by ordering a return container for reusable packaging. Today, more than 100 buildings already have such containers next to their trash cans. Their contents end up in the cleaning centre, after which the packaging is returned to the restaurants.”

In the first open round of the funding campaign, Ringo Eco raised €500,000, with which Ringo will build packaging cleaning centres, expand the network of return points, and prepare to provide services to large customers.

This spring, the Tallinn-based enterprise plans to organise another funding tour to begin international expansion.