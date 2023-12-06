Switzerland Unveils State-of-the-Art Electronic Waste Sorting Plant in Regensdorf

× Expand Stadler Stadler e-waste recycling plant

Regensdorf, Switzerland, has become home to the nation’s largest and most sophisticated electronic waste sorting facility, designed and implemented by STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH in collaboration with weeeSwiss Technology AG, a subsidiary of the STADLER Group, and Immark, a member of the Thommen Group.

This facility marks a significant upgrade from its predecessor, enhancing both the processing capacity and the quality of the recycled material. The new plant can process up to 12 tons of electronic waste per hour across two shifts, thus meeting Immark's operational demands for higher capacity and output purity. Notably, the facility is pioneering the use of a ballistic separator in the electronic waste sorting process.

Patrick Wollenmann, Project Manager at Immark, expressed confidence that the new plant is a solid foundation for the company's successful future in terms of operational management. The plant's innovative design ensures the efficient recovery of printed circuit boards and other valuable materials from electronic waste.

The plant processes a variety of electronic waste, adhering to the European Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE), with a notable recycling rate of up to 95%. It features a flexible modular structure that can be adjusted during the process to maintain high-quality sorting of non-ferrous, ferrous, PCB, stainless steel, and plastic fractions.

In the initial phase, the material is manually sorted to remove hazardous components and valuable materials. After that, the material undergoes several shredding and sorting processes, utilising advanced magnetic, eddy current, and sensor sorting technologies.

Special attention has been paid to fire protection. Automated fire detection and extinguishing systems have been strategically installed post-shredding to deal with any potential fire hazards, ensuring safety and durability of the plant.

The successful completion of this complex project was made possible through close collaboration between STADLER and Immark, overcoming challenges such as space limitations and the need to keep the old system operational during the transition.

STADLER remains committed to delivering quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, underpinned by its rich history dating back to 1791. With over 500 qualified employees, the company is a cornerstone of the global recycling and waste management industry.

For more information on this pioneering step in electronic waste management and other innovative solutions by STADLER, visit their official website and social media channels.