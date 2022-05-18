TotalEnergies and New Hope Energy have announced a commercial agreement under which New Hope Energy will build an advanced recycling plant in Texas.

× Expand HJBC / Shutterstock.com TotalEnergies and New Hope Energy bring advanced recycling project to Texas

The New Hope Energy plant is expected to start production in 2025 and will use a patented pyrolysis technology developed in partnership with Lummus Technology to process and convert more than 310,000 tonnes per year of mixed plastic waste. TotalEnergies will use 100,000 tonnes of Recycled Polymer Feedstock (RPF) in its Texas-based production units to manufacture high-quality polymers suitable for food-grade applications such as flexible and rigid food packaging containers.

Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President, Polymers at TotalEnergies, said: “We are pleased to partner with New Hope Energy, which offers a promising technology and the ability to scale. This new project is another concrete and significant step TotalEnergies is taking to address the challenge of plastic recycling and meet our goal of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030.”

New Hope Energy CEO Rusty Combs added: “TotalEnergies understands the need to increase recycling in the US and abroad, and their 2030 renewable polymer goal is a testament of their commitment to the circular economy. Our partnership with Lummus has allowed us to provide the scale and reliability necessary to support them in this mission.”

Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology, added: “The ability to effectively and economically convert waste plastics to pyrolysis oil for further use is a critical step in achieving a true circular economy. Supporting TotalEnergies in reaching their sustainability goals is exactly what our integrated processing solutions are designed to do.”