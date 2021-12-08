Veolia and L'Oréal have joined forces to reduce the carbon footprint of cosmetic packaging in a circular economy approach. Veolia will thus supply high-quality recycled plastic for L'Oréal's packaging worldwide.

× Expand Veolia supplies L'Oréal with recycled plastic

The recycled plastic will be obtained after processing the plastic material present in waste derived from consumer packaging, especially plastic bottles. These must be collected specifically to ensure the purity of the material and require specific processing tools.

In addition, to guarantee maximum health safety for consumers, this recycled plastic used to produce new cosmetic packaging, complies with food industry requirements and is subject to very demanding certifications. In order to meet international certifications*, Veolia has adopted an innovative pelletisation technology based on a system for the elimination of organic compounds to obtain very high-quality plastic, which is currently in very high demand worldwide. The process developed by Veolia makes it possible to obtain a quality equivalent to that of virgin plastic.

Johann Bonnet, Vice-President in charge of Business Development and Strategic Accounts at Veolia said: “As a global champion of ecological transformation, Veolia is committed to reducing plastic waste and to promoting industrial ecology. We are delighted to support L'Oréal in achieving its sustainable development objectives, by providing our know-how in resource recovery and recycling. Our ambition is to be a privileged partner for all international brands wishing to develop sustainable packaging processes using recycled plastic all over the world in order to meet the major environmental challenges that face us all. "

Jacques Playe, Packaging and Development Director of L'Oréal also said: " We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Veolia for the supplying of very high-quality recycled plastic dedicated to cosmetic packaging, because we share the same ambitions and values in terms of sustainable development. This will contribute to our sustainable development programme “L'Oréal for the Future”, enabling us to achieve our 2030 ambitions and significantly improve the environmental footprint of our packaging. We are convinced that we will succeed in promoting the circular economy if we join forces with expert partners to attain common objectives. This approach can be referred to as working in an extended ecosystem."