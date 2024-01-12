Asahi Kasei Acquires ISCC PLUS Certification for Several Additional Products

Key Highlights:
- Asahi Kasei and its affiliated company secure the ISCC PLUS certification for a range of products, including thermoplastic elastomers, rubbers, and engineering plastics.
- The Asahi Kasei Group will actively utilise biomass raw materials, recycled inputs, and renewable energy sources, contributing to the development of a carbon-neutral material value chain.
- The ISCC PLUS certification ensures proper management of biomass and recycled materials throughout the supply chain, allowing the company to offer ISCC PLUS certified grades for specified products.
Asahi Kasei and an affiliated company have acquired the widely recognised international sustainability certification ISCC PLUS for several products in the fields of thermoplastic elastomers and rubbers, engineering plastics, and other materials.
Asahi Kasei
The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral material value chain by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme "Be a Trailblazer."
The ISCC PLUS1 certification ensures that biomass, recycled materials, etc. are appropriately managed in the whole supply chain including manufacturing. With the acquisition of this certification, Asahi Kasei will be able to provide ISCC PLUS certified grades of below products.
Asahi Kasei
This achievement follows the company's commendable certification of a diverse range of below materials in 2022, solidifying its commitment to responsible material sourcing.
Asahi Kasei
ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is an international certification system that offers solutionsfor the implementation and certification of waste and residue raw materials, non-bio renewables and recycled carbonmaterials and fuels. ISCC PLUS is a certification system that covers mainly bio-based carbon materials which are produced outside of the EU and supplied globally, and to manage and ensure sustainable raw materials in the supply chain.