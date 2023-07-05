RecyClass aims to enhance Recycling Guidelines

Following the testing campaigns commissioned by RecyClass, a new set of Design for Recycling Guidelines have been released for all plastic packaging streams. By developing such fact-based guidelines, RecyClass aims to provide the industry with ready-made solutions for improving the recyclability of plastic packaging.

A number of different components have been evaluated via independent testing facilities, with the aim of better understanding the behaviour of common packaging technologies during recycling processes. These tests were carried out with standardised testing methods, as described in the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocols.

Notable additions to the Guidelines include a new design criteria for laminating adhesives, as well as recommendations on the use of EVOH in PS packaging, adhesives for labels in HDPE rigid packaging, and ethylene-acrylate copolymers in PE films, among others.

Besides generating additional knowledge when it comes to compatibilities of various packaging components, with this update of the Guidelines, RecyClass claims it has taken the opportunity to close the gap in disparities with the recommendations given by the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR) in the USA.

“Reliable, fact-based information is what has helped set RecyClass apart,” commented Paolo Glerean, chairman of RecyClass. “With the efforts of all the value chain players and through scientific data, RecyClass contributes toward the standardization of design for recycling guidelines, testing protocols and methodologies to support the plastic industry on its circularity journey.”

The latest design recommendations have been used to update the RecyClass Online Tool and the RecyClass Recyclability Certification Scheme. In parallel, new testing campaigns are already underway and will serve to further complement the recommendations found in the RecyClass Design for Recycling Guidelines.