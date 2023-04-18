Solvay launches ISCC PLUS certified mass balance sulfone polymers

Solvay, specialty materials producer, has successfully earned independent third-party mass balance (MB) chain of custody accreditation under the widely recognized International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC-PLUS) scheme for its Marietta, Ohio (USA) site, producing polysulfone (PSU) and polyphenylsulfone (PPSU). The products – Udel PSU ReCycle MB and Radel PPSU ReCycle MB – are the first ISCC-PLUS mass balance compliant sulfone materials in the market and commercially available, world-wide.

Dr. Bianca Shemper, Sustainable Sourcing Manager for Solvay’s Materials global business unit said:“This is a major achievement as we strive to accelerate the transition of our industry towards a more circular economy through the substitution of fossil resources with sustainably and responsibly sourced alternatives, while it aligns with the Solvay One Planet roadmap to mitigate the environmental impact of our operations and reduce our Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions, it also provides a reliable way for our customers to contribute to a circular economy, and meet demanding sustainability targets and decarbonization goals by minimizing their own Scope 3 balance.”

Solvay’s mass balance certified sulfone portfolio is based on monomers produced at the company’s Augusta, Georgia (USA) site, which received ISCC PLUS accreditation in 2022. The global availability of certified circular sulfone polymers will be supported by a major investment program at Marietta, significantly expanding Solvay’s overall capacity alone for PSU by 25% until 2024.

To manufacture the new portfolio of certified products, Solvay measures, tracks, and allocates the quantities of fossil-derived resources replaced with certified circular feedstocks using the Mass Balance approach. This translates into a potential carbon footprint reduction of the certified products compared to traditional fossil-based grades.

Due to their biological inertness, Solvay’s Radel PPSU compounds are widely used in medical, food service and plumbing applications, often replacing metals to save weight and eliminate corrosion. The company claims Udel PSU resins are particularly characterized by low levels of extractables and solubles, which has made them a preferred material choice in water treatment, healthcare and bio-processing, including components for membrane filtration and renal dialysis.

Claire Guerrero, Global Marketing Manager, Sustainability added: “The commercialization of our mass balanced sulfone grades is just another step as we continue to pioneer and innovate the high-performance materials market with responsible sourcing and production. “Additional certified circular polymers to be introduced soon will include grades of Ryton polyphenylene sulfide and Amodel polyphthalamide.”