16th edition of ArabPlast promises to be bigger than ever

The 16th Edition of ArabPlast is scheduled from 13 to 15 December 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Show in the Middle East is dedicated to the Plastics, Petrochemicals, Packaging and Rubber Industry and will be attended by major industry players, according to organisers.

× Expand Arabplast

Organisers believe that the UAE offers unmatched and unlimited opportunities for new businesses as well as the established ones to step up the ladder. Its strategic location in the Middle East, also provides exporters a smooth access to the EMEA region and ArabPlast is a perfect platform for manufacturers, recyclers, businessmen and traders alike.

ArabPlast, a biannual B2B trade show, brings together professionals and decision-makers from the most resilient industry. Organisers claim It offers a unique platform to present innovations and technology, establish new businesses, exchange know-how, and to interact for a productive enhancement that will increase business profitability and add value to the industry. The trade show has had a historic success story since its 1st Edition and continues to attract global players with India, Europe, Taiwan, and China being the largest contributors.

For the regions of Europe and the West, ArabPlast is supported by their International Associate, Messe Duesseldorf, the organisers of the largest plastics trade fair in the world titled, K, while the Indian sub-continent is supported by The Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL).

The present changing dynamics of the industry has set focus on circular economy for more efficiency and sustainable environment. The term waste economy is becoming past, as plastics have made its way into most industrial sectors viz. building & construction, food & beverages, aviation, automobiles, logistics, healthcare, sports, to name a few, due to its various properties, adaptability, and advantages.

The global market is expected to expand at a CAGR as below:

Plastics: 3.4% - US$ 750.1 billion by 2028

Petrochemicals: 6.4% by 2028

Plastics Packaging: 4.8% - US$ 441.6 billion by 2030

Rubber: 5.3% by 2027

Synthetic Rubber: 4.9% by 2029

Plastics Recycling: 9.3% by 2026

The UAE oil and gas market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 2.0% during 2022 to 2027 while the plastics and packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the period 2022 to 2027 and the plastics recycling market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.34%. The country is currently witnessing significant manufacturing developments in the plastics industry.

The 15th Edition of ArabPlast was the first ever LIVE & IN-PERSON trade show post-pandemic with a gathering of 271 exhibitors from 30 nations of the world, and 6 country pavilions, attended by 11230 trade visitors from 129 countries. The 4 open days of the trade show was successful, and it witnessed several new business alliances, signing of contracts, and sale deals for machineries.

The 16th Edition in December 2023 is more than doubled in floor space and organisers are expecting a high volume of global exhibitors and trade visitors to attend the 3 open days of the show.