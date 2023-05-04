Berry to showcase packaging solutions at Interpack

Packaging solutions focused on sustainability will take centre stage on the Berry Global stand (Hall 10, stand D18) at this year’s Interpack.The company says that the return of the exhibition provides Berry’s new and existing customers with the ‘perfect’ showcase for the wide-ranging design and technical expertise that the company can offer customers throughout Europe.

× Expand Berry Global

Berry’s 76 European specialist packaging operations in 17 countries mean the company is ideally placed to provide a localised service to customers of any size, supported by its breadth of manufacturing capabilities and scale of a worldwide business.As part of its’ customer value proposition, Berry will be showcasing products available in its Agile Solutionsplatform, the new service that offers both short lead times and low minimum order quantities, including multi-product orders, to enable customers of all sizes to have fast access to one of the markets widest ranges of high-quality packaging solutions.Berry will display a range of packs for many different end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical and healthcare, paint and surface coatings, homecare and building products.Critical to the company’s product development process is the objective of helping companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals, as outlined in Berry’s Impact 2025 sustainability strategy. The company claims examples on show at Interpack will include its easily identifiable BCircular Solutions products made with recycled content or renewable materials, and products that are designed to improve recyclability, are lightweighted or offer reuse or refill options.

Among the many BCircular Solutions highlights will be a lightweighted version of Berry’s 1kg UniPak container, which has achieved a weight reduction of 19% over the previous version. As well as lowering material usage, the new pack has also delivered smarter logistics and enhanced efficiency on the filling line.