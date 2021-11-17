BillerudKorsnäs presents new strategy

× Expand Shutterstock businessman hand working with new modern computer and business strategy as concept

Today, BillerudKorsnäs will arrange a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, during which the company’s new strategy will be presented.

“BillerudKorsnäs has an incredible opportunity at the sweet spot of trends supporting a growing demand for our renewable, high-quality products made of primary fibres. We have developed a strategic direction around how to reach a profitable and sustainable revenue growth to 2030,” comments Christoph Michalski, President and CEO.

Sustainable growth in packaging materials

BillerudKorsnäs’ new strategy focuses on attractive markets with good growth opportunities and product segments where the company has a strong ability to compete.

• Whilst Europe will remain the main market, new business opportunities will be explored, specifically for paperboard in the Americas.

• To maximise the organic growth opportunity operational efficiency will be critical. Therefore, the annual investments in mill maintenance and development are expected to reach SEK 1.5-1.7 billion until 2025.

• Possibilities to increase production capacity at the group’s existing facilities or via acquisitions will be evaluated.

• Transformation towards a professional sourcing organisation for wood supply is an integral part of the strategy with the aim to build long term partnerships to secure a competitive fibre availability.

• Additional structural savings under the current cost and efficiency programme is estimated to amount to SEK 130 million during 2022.

The financial targets are largely unchanged:

- Net sales growth of 3-4% per year (unchanged)

- The EBITDA margin above 17% (unchanged)

- The ratio of interest-bearing net debt to EBITDA below 2.5 (unchanged)

- Dividends at least 50% of the net profit (previously 50%)

- A target for return on capital employed has been suspended given the heavy investment programme over the last years