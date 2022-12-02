BPF holding three online events to round out the year

PVC: The circular economy and key market insights- 6thDecember

This online event will focus on the latest developments within the PVC industry.

× Expand BPF Events

The event will include speakers from some of the biggest names in the industry, including: Novyn, EPPA and Polyflor. This webinar will explore developments in the circular economy and an update on sector specific areas such as windows, medical devices and flooring.

The event is aimed at senior and middle managers, starts at 1:30pm and is free to attend.

Veriplast 2022-8th December

Verification of recycled products have become increasingly important in the landscape of the industry. It is key in enabling businesses to ‘legitimise claims’ and just as importantly it allows for transparency and clarity across the supply chain.

The event will provide a view of the innovations to certify, verify and quantify recycled materials. This event should provide information useful to all those in the supply chain including, processors, brands, retailers, suppliers and recyclers.

Tickets cost £49 for BPF members, the event begins at 1PM.

Achieving Net Zero in Plastics Processing- 13thDecember

Dr Robin Kent is back to close out the year to deliver that will discuss the practical steps than can be taken towards net zero in the plastics industry.

There are large amounts of information surrounding net zero, but this event aims to analyse the more realistic ways a business and the industry as a whole can take steps to move towards a greener future.

This event will deliver the basics of net zero, from the country level to the processor level. This will aim to give a view of what net zero means in the industry in practice. Dr Kent will take those attending over the actions needed for decarbonisation and net zero within the industry.

Tickets start at £30 for BPF members, the event will begin at 1:30 PM