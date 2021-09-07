Four Shows With One Badge to Reunite the Manufacturing Industry

Rapid News Group and the Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA) are teaming up to offer visitors full access to four leading industrial events in one place.

The PPMA Show will be co-located with Rapid News Group’s Interplas, Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3Sixty at the NEC Birmingham on 28-30 September 2021. After almost two years, this union is set to reunite the manufacturing industry in-person, with unlimited opportunities to be had.

Duncan Wood, Chief Executive at Rapid News Group, organisers of Interplas, TCT 3Sixty and Med-Tech Innovation Expo comments, “We cannot wait to re-open the doors to welcome back our exhibitors, speakers and attendees. By giving visitors access to all four events with one badge, they can see a wide spectrum of innovation in the manufacturing industry in one place, alongside a world-class multi-stage conference programme.

“Thousands of visitors have registered to attend, showing that the manufacturing community has missed the opportunity to interact in a live environment. We are looking forward to presenting more than 1,000 exhibitors across the five halls. 1,000 reasons to come and join us!"

David Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at PPMA Ltd, the organisers of the PPMA Show said “Our industry has been working overtime during the last 18 months to keep the supply chain moving and coming together once again as the biggest group of industry experts at the end of September is so needed. We are looking forward to opening the doors to the show once again and creating the space for innovation, technology, business and conversation to flourish!”

Both the PPMA and Rapid News Group are committed to creating the platform for the manufacturing industry to flourish and evolve, working closely with the NEC and event industry bodies to develop COVID Secure guidelines to safely provide opportunities to network, learn and build valuable connections.

What the shows are about:

The PPMA Show is the leading UK event for processing and packaging machinery, robotics and industrial vision

Interplas is the UK's number 1 plastics show

TCT 3Sixty is the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing

Med-Tech Innovation Expo is the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing technology event

This quartet of shows will create an engaging and useful experience for the attendee which means better educated prospective buyers, so the events will deliver greater commercial opportunities to suppliers and businesses both in the short and long term.

Registration is open, so get your free visitor badge through the websites.

www.interplasuk.com

www.med-techexpo.com

www.tct3sixty.com

www.ppmashow.co.uk

The health, safety and comfort of participants have been, and continue to be, a top priority. Alongside the NEC, we are committed to delivering safe and secure events which support the recovery of the UK manufacturing industry. See the NEC's COVID-19 Guidelines: Visitor Venue Protect.