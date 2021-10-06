Highly Successful Interplas for Borche UK

Borche UK enjoyed one of the company’s best ever results from the recent Interplas exhibition, during the week Borche UK received confirmed orders to the value of in excess of £588,000 for the machinery manufacturer’s increasingly popular range of Borche Servo Hyd range of machines.

Borche were exhibiting two machines at the show from the new Borche Bi range together with a third on display on a respected customer’s stand at the neighboring TCT event, all the machines were exhibited in full running order in which the many visitors to the stand could inspect in detail.

Terry O’Reilly, Sales Director Borche UK, said: “The fantastic result from this year’s Interplas was testament to the incredible effort made from the whole team at Borche UK to make this year’s event the best yet, in addition to the secured orders that we received the enquiry levels were also extremely satisfying.”