Interplas is the UK's definitive and leading plastics event and brings together the full range of technologies, materials, processes from across the plastics sector.

Celebrating 75 years of Interplas, the 2023 edition will see almost 400 exhibitors present solutions, products, machines and ideas from across the entire spectrum of moulding and forming as well as materials, automation, contract manufacturing and supporting technologies including software, testing, inspection, surface treatments and much more.

Over 12,000 attendees, predominantly from the UK manufacturing community will attend to discover solutions to their challenges, to make connections and source the latest technologies and innovations.

Alongside the show floor a world class Interplas Insights conference programme will take place encompassing a wide range of current themes important to the plastics industry including sustainability, the circular economy, digitisation, skills, diversity, recycling, materials development, technology advances, regulation and much more.

These learning opportunities, alongside a matchmaking programme and networking opportunities, will ensure a visit to Interplas offers tangible value to an attendee immediately with intelligence and contacts that will continue to pay dividends long after the show closes.

Interplas 2023 will take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK from 26-28 September 2023. Visit www.interplasuk.com for more information.

