LEHVOSS to present new products at FAKUMA 2023

LEHVOSS will be present at FAKUMA 2023, the Hamburg-based company will present numerous application examples that go beyond the limits of what was previously feasible.

For the LEHVOSS Group, company claims that the trade fair is all about increasing performance. The Customised Polymer Materials division presents products that LEHVOSS believes is unique and open up completely new possibilities in the design and processing of plastics.

Some examples of this below:

- Synergy on Wheels: An injection moulded carbon fibre compound e-bike frame. In addition to full recyclability, the carbon footprint is reduced by up to 64%. The rigidity of the material has been increased by around 60%.

- Think big, print big: Large Format Additive Manufacturing (LFAM), also known as Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF), enables cost savings of up to 80% in the manufacture of large components

- The art of modification: Wafer carriers made of tailor-made, electrically conductive and highly resistant material have a significantly longer service life and reduce the scrap rate in production by up to 70%

- Less friction, more acceleration: Transmission components for an e-bike motor with tribologically modified thermoplastics ensure maintenance-free lubrication and a longer service life.

- High-speed descent: high-strength and cold-impact resistant components for ski bindings for ideal handling and skiing experience

- Safety and comfort: Powder-coated components for car belt systems with optimized tribological properties

The company claims that customers benefit from the unique combination of structured processes, the expertise of a world market leader and a feel for plastics that has already produced many world records in materials technology.

With newly developed propellant masterbatches, 24% lighter components could be manufactured in the automotive sector. The masterbatches are suitable for standard injection moulding and extrusion processes, are ADC-free and have excellent processing properties. For example, a significant reduction in sink marks can be achieved from a dosage of just 0.1%. Due to their physiological harmlessness, they can also be used in the food industry.

When it comes to flame retardancy, the Hamburg plastics professionals score points with halogen-free masterbatches based on nitrogen, phosphorus and mineral additives with high intumescence. A high level of material compatibility is achieved through specially adapted polymer carriers: the possible uses range from film structures to cables and components with high wall thicknesses. The additive Inovia enables PMMA and PC to be flame retardant, which is also halogen-free, without sacrificing transparency.

In addition to the latest technological solutions, the Hamburg plastics artists want to demonstrate their main strength at the trade fair: the rapid and practical development of high-performance plastics.

"We encourage all interested parties to contact our team directly at the trade fair with concrete problems," says Dr. Thomas Oehmichen, head of the Customized Polymer Materials business unit.