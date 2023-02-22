PLAST 2023 unveils new and returning industry players

PLAST, the international exhibition dedicated to the technologies, materials, and solutions for the sector is due to take place in Milan from the 5th-8th September, with over 800 exhibitors already signed up, organisers say expectations are high for the industry focused trade show.

Organisers say dozens of exhibitors are participating for the first time or returning after missing a few ‘editions’ of the show. The 2023 edition of the show will also contain the return of the Chinese and Iranian pavilions and the debut of the French collective.

Registrations are still open, and according to the organisers the objective is to bring even more international exhibitors and visitors to PLAST. Partly for this reason, the organizer, Promaplast srl, has signed an agreement with IPACK-IMA to promote PLAST among packaging operators. There is a belief that this sector that is tightly related to the plastics industry, representing nearly 40% of demand for polymers.

There is also a focus on foreign delegations: 30 countries have been engaged in the incoming buyers programme, instituted with the support of ICE-Agenzia.

The exhibition layout at PLAST 2023 comprises six halls: Halls 9 and 11 will be occupied by raw materials suppliers; 13 and 15 will be dedicated to extrusion; and 22 and 24 will focus on injection moulding, blow-moulding, and auxiliaries.

The 2023 edition will again feature the three satellite fairs dedicated to three sub-sectors of the industry: RUBBER (dedicated to the world of rubber); 3D PLAST (focused on additive manufacturing and related technologies); and PLAST-MAT (for innovative plastics).

The StartUp area will be implemented at this year’s show, with the aim to provide visibility to solutions by emerging operators.

The Innovation Alliance – the project implemented in partnership by Plast together with Ipack-Ima, Print4All and Intralogistica Italia will be featured alongside a new concept. However, due to the rearrangement in the trade fair calendar caused by the pandemic, the organizers are currently conferring about the possibility of reinterpreting the initiative as a convention to discuss issues of relevance to all involved industries.