AIMPLAS to hold first edition of International Seminar on Plastics Recycling

The future of the plastics industry involves adapting to the circular economy. In this production model, the aim is to reduce the amount of resources used as much as possible. In the specific case of plastics, which are highly recyclable, plastic waste can be recovered and reused.

Plastics recycling has therefore gained importance in recent years and become a key part of the plastics industry, which has made continuous improvements through R&D and the use of new technologies.

This is why AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is launching the first edition of its International Seminar on Plastics Recycling, which will be held on 1-2 December in hybrid format (face to face and via live streaming). Sponsored by TOMRA, Coperion, Alser, Leistritz, Sogapol, Bravender, Gravipes, Eversia, Picvisa, Raorsa and Altero, the event will focus on the challenges and opportunities of managing and recycling plastic waste. The implementation of international initiatives in the industry will also be discussed.

Divided into six different sessions, the seminar will address the importance of plastic recycling in a circular economy; the collection, selection and sorting processes; mechanical and chemical recycling technologies; recycling challenges; and aspects related to legislation, standards and certification of recycled plastic.

In addition, the seminar will include lectures on different topics by nearly thirty experts from different research centres, including the University of Belgrade and AIMPLAS, the associations CEFIC-CPA, Plastics Recyclers Europe, Plastics Europe, Cicloplast, ANARPLA and the Spanish Marine Litter Association (AEBAM), as well as the companies RIGK, Tomra, Picvisa, ACTECO, Bravender, Coperion, Leistritz, Sogapol, Altero, BYK, Repsol, Elix Polymers, Total Corbion, TPL, BASF, Keller & Heckman and Crowdhelix.

The seminar programme will also include two workshops on the ELIOT and SPARTA projects with the participation of AIMPLAS, as well as a visit to the AIMPLAS facilities.