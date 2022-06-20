BPF Rotational Moulding event returns to Loughborough

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting a seminar on 28 June called ‘Innovation in Rotational Moulding’, taking place at the Link Hotel in Loughborough. The event includes a networking evening dinner, which takes place the evening before.

Sponsored by Persico and Matrix Polymers and featuring 11 tabletop exhibitors, the event will open with BPF Rotational Moulding Group chair Phil Maddox, who is also the managing director at Leafield Environmental. Phil will provide insights into recent developments in rotational moulding.

He will be followed by Persico Sales Director Matteo Cortesi, who will present on the new results obtained with Persico's SMART machine and its evolution to a 100 per cent automatic process. The next session will feature Martin Coles, managing director at Matrix Polymers, who will provide an update on rotomoulding polyethylene supply in the UK.

Maus CEO Oliver Wandres will explain the latest automation systems applied to conventional (hot air) and electrical robomoulds before a representative of Queens University Belfast will talk about their current research, which includes foaming, fibre reinforcement and warpage simulation.

This will be followed by a session from 493k Managing Director Gareth McDowell, who will present on temperature control. Martin Spencer, founder of UniqueRoto, will then provide an update on a new rotational moulding problem-solving app.

Following this, energy expert Dr Robin Kent from Tangram Technology will explore how rotational moulders can improve energy efficiency. The final session at the event will feature Dr Nick Henwood, the owner of Rotomotive, who will discuss at a new R&D project exploring the feasibility of developing a new family of rotomoulding materials.

BPF Membership Services Director Stehen Hunt said: “This event provides a valuable opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers to network and learn about the latest key developments, so we encourage all those with an interest in rotational moulding to attend.”

‘Innovation in Rotational Moulding’ will run from 19.00 to 21.00 on 27 June (networking dinner) and 10.00 to 15.10 on 28 June (main event).