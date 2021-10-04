Brabender at Fakuma 2021

Brabender Technologie will be presenting its products at Fakuma, where new product developments can be seen and discussed with expert exhibitioners.

With ever-smaller lots sizes and quicker product changes, feeding equipment must become more versatile. The design of the generation 2.0 equipment has taken these requirements into account with the modular concept for easy disassembly and accessibility. At Fakuma, Brabender Technologie will be showing this modular design on its twin-screw feeder DDSR20 2.0 and the single-screw feeder DSR28 2.0.

Jürgen Knez, Head of Product Development at Brabender Technologie, said: "This flexibility enables the customer to switch between single to twin-screw versions. The screw trough is located at the front end of the scale and can now be easily removed. This has greatly enhanced the feeder accessibility, and end users benefit from the ease and speed of cleaning components that come into ingredient contact."

Seal replacement is also easier and faster due to the easy screw trough removal. A new seal can be inserted within five minutes, with special seal versions available for ATEX, food and pharma applications. The newly installed seal change indicator can indicate the need to change seals at an early stage, thus preventing gear and motor damage. In addition, all Generation 2.0 units feature dust-tight vertical outlets made of food-grade, transparent PETG.

All Generation 2.0 feeders are available with an optional servo motor. This servo motor has the added benefit of a much wider speed range that have full torque available at low rpm. The need to change screws and screw tubes can now be reduce further minimising downtime. At low speeds, servo motors in high torque conditions still allow excellent speed control.

Knez concluded: "This enhanced version 2.0 design has enabled us to start offering customised, purpose-specific feeders that are more effective than the previous generation.”