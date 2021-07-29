Following a year of no trade fairs, the Feddersen Group of companies is looking forward to FAKUMA 2021 by showcasing new products and services to provide ideas and inspiration for future-oriented and sustainable applications.

× Expand Feddersen Group Feddersen Group showcasing sustainability at FAKUMA

In Hall B2/2209, the following companies of the Feddersen Group will be exhibiting together: K.D. Feddersen GmbH & Co. KG, K.D. Feddersen Ueberseegesellschaft mbH, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, AF-COLOR, branch of AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, BIO-FED, Branch of AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, PolyComp GmbH and M.TEC ENGINEERING GmbH.

The Feddersen Group's co-operation with the Korean company Hyosung Chemical was also intensified in Europe. Since spring, K.D. Feddersen GmbH & Co. KG and its regional subsidiaries distribute all polyketone grades belonging to the Hyosung brand POKETONE in Germany and Europe, after the sister company K.D. Feddersen Ueberseegesellschaft mbH with its Polymers & Compounding Technology business unit has been selling mainly its extrusion grades to the compounding industry since 2015.

Thermal management will become increasingly important in future developments of alternative drive concepts. To ensure all this, suppliers to the automotive industry must use application-optimised materials, such as Hostacom EKG 2087T from Lyondellbasell. This grade is a polypropylene (PP) copolymer reinforced with 30 per cent short glass fibres. The PP compound shows superior performance in terms of creep resistance compared to standard grades.

Cologne-based BIO-FED will be exhibiting on the group's joint stand and focuses on its biocompound product range, which is suitable for flexible and solid applications as well as for a wide range of manufacturing processes.

Several grades from the M-VERA GP series are already certified according to OK compost HOME for processing in injection moulding. These are almost 100 per cent bio-based and suitable for food contact applications. In addition, there are numerous injection moulding materials that are certified according to OK compost INDUSTRIAL (according to EN 13432).

Materials are also available for blow moulding applications and for monofilaments (e.g. 3D printing).

Sustainability is a high priority at AKRO-PLASTIC. CO 2 -neutral electricity and gas have already been used for production and the administration buildings since 2019. At FAKUMA 2021, the new sustainable product ranges AKROMID NEXT and PRECITE NEXT will be presented for the first time.

One representative of the future-oriented AKROMID NEXT portfolio is the partially bio-based AKROMID NEXT G based on PA 6.9. As a density-reduced “LITE” compound, with a proportion of bio-circular PP and processed carbon fibres, sustainability is raised to a new level. By combining it with chemical or physical foaming processes, the idea of lightweight construction can be taken even further. The combination of sustainability, low density and hydrolysis resistance predestines the material for the cooling water circuits of future electric vehicles, for example.