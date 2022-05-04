Packaging Speaks Green Conference Highlights

A selection of some of the highlights from speakers at the Packaging Speaks Green Conference and the Greenplast events area

Opening the speeches on day one, the Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manilo Di Stefano appeared via videolink to stress the importance of environmentally friendly packaging to carbon emissions reductions, and to explain how investments in sustainable solutions are paramount to Italy's and the EU's climate change action plans. Italy is ready to innovate, according to Di Stefano, whose words were echoed by General Director of the Italian Trade Agency Roberto Luongo: "We are in the house of innovation. To be innovative today is to be part of a circular economy. We cannot talk about innovation if we are not in this circular economy."

The Packaging Speaks Green Conference has been organised especially to promote sustainability in the packaging industry, added UCIMA President Matteo Gentili, a message shared by AMAPLAST President Dario Previero, who said: "Greenplast brings a focus on sustainable plastics and circular economy, where exhibitors bring environmentally friendly solutions. We need to provide more information and focus on sustainable technology."

With the opening speeches from distinguished members of the Italian Government and trade bodies over, the first speaker of the conference proper was Richard Cope of Mintel, author of the Mintel Sustainability Barometer. Cope believes that through the consumer's relationship with packaging, brand-owners have an opportunity to engage in a "partnership" with the everyday consumer.

Sustainability, according to Cope, is amongst the top five most important considerations for consumers when buying packaged products. The most popular sustainable behaviours are driven by convenience and simplicity, as well as by frugality and value for money. "Consumers hold companies most responsible for increasing recycling rates," Cope added, "more responsible than consumers themselves and governments."

Because of the growing awareness of consumers' relations ships with plastic packaging, and an increased awareness of the need for more recycling and sustainable solutions, the 'greenwashing' of products must therefore be called out and eradicated: "Consumers have been sold a lie about going 'plastic-free' [and they] don’t have to engage with the 'plastic-free' narrative because retailers don’t want to have these kinds of conversations with consumers."

The additional savvy of consumers when it comes to packaging has warranted the inclusion of a full LIfe Cycle Assessment (LCA), Cope added, because the (particularly the younger generation) want packaging to become part of the solutions that consumers trust, alongside shelf life extension, brand identity and protection.

He used clothing brand Patagonia as a case in point. A customer had got in touch with Patagonia to ask why so much plastic packaging had been used to package a jacket. The clothing brand therefore offered a full and detailed explanation as to WHY plastic packaging was used and showed HOW it protected the product during production, transit and distribution. In other words, no greenwashing excuses were made by Patagonia and companies ought to follow the same model of transparency.

Following Cope was Nerida Kelton, VP Sustainability and Safe Food, World Packaging Organisation, who called for circularity and sustainability to continue to be addressed at a local or regional level to ensure the appropriate infrastructure exists where the products are being sold. These megatrends, according to Kelton, are an opportunity to entirely re-think packaging, with reuse and refill initiatives currently occupying the closest thing to a 'sweet spot' between consumer expectations and sustainable packaging. As a case in point, Kelton highlighted the use of technology and innovation to show the business case of refill packaging options. A start-up company based in Indonesia, named Siklus, has developed an app that consumers can use on their smartphones to order refill products direct to their doors. This not only saves on packaging materials production and use, but on carbon emissions used to drive to the store.

To close, Kelton mentioned the pioneering positivity of the work of Europe-based initiatives such as the HolyGrail 2.0 programme, the Perfect Sorting Consortium, Recyclass and CEFLEX.