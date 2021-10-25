From 12-16 October, Meusburger exhibited at Fakuma in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The range for injection moulders, as well as the standard and custom hot runner systems, were on display. Another highlight at the Meusburger booth was the ENGEL injection moulding machine, which visitors were able to watch producing bread boxes in person.

Meusburger reflects on Fakuma highlights

There was a particular focus on the range for injection moulders at this year’s Fakuma. Two things are essential for reliable and smooth operation: the use of high-quality moulds and the fast delivery of replacement parts. Meusburger offers a wide range of over 96,000 items of high quality and functionality. In addition, all items are immediately available from stock. This saves customers time and money when purchasing and operating.

Hot runner systems also played a big role at the Meusburger stand for this year’s Fakuma. The standard parts manufacturer’s hot runner system experts have over 55 years of extensive experience with complicated applications and their requirements, including physical properties, materials, functional integration, surface quality and complicated designs. The visitors at this year’s Fakuma were able to speak to the field engineers at the Meusburger stand and find out about the extensive hot runner range.

A further highlight at the newly designed trade fair stand was the special area for designers, where the functions and areas of the Meusburger online world were also presented. Visitors had the opportunity to take a look at the wizards and configurators for mould bases, which make it possible to assemble compatible plates, calculate the corresponding components and export the CAD data.