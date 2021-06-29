PRSE returns to Amsterdam

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) is returning to the RAI Amsterdam on 4-5 November 2021, this year moving to the larger Hall 12 to accommodate demand for a larger exhibition and conference space.

The free-to-attend conference and exhibition has firmly established itself as the focal point of plastics recycling in Europe.

Plastics Recyclers Europe President Ton Emans said: “The fifth edition of the of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe will take place more than two years after our last in-person event in 2019. The pandemic has been a very challenging time for everyone, but also a period of unprecedented change. PRSE is a must-visit event to stay up to date with the latest developments and gain the insights into the legislative landscape of plastics recycling in Europe.”

A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth throughout the two-day conference, which provides a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together political leaders, major brands, recyclers and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Updating delegates on the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling in Europe will be the opening conference session entitled: Making Plastics Fully Circular: What’s Next? Materials focus sessions on the first day will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics.

The second day’s opening conference session is Closing the Circle with RecyClass and is followed by polyolefin material focus sessions which will examine the current status of polyolefin waste streams including high- and low-density polyethylene (LDPE and HDPE). The conference concludes with a final session looking at polypropylene (PP) and polystyrene (PS) recycling.

The winners of all seven award categories at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 will be announced at the event on 5 November. All 55 finalists will be showcased in the exhibition, as will the winners of the 2020 awards, which were presented virtually..

The hybrid event in November will allow people unable to visit the event in person to view elements of the two-day conference programme via livestream, including the announcement of winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe. Online-only visitors will also be able to interact directly with exhibitors.

PRSE organisers Crain Communications and Plastics Recyclers Europe are working closely with the RAI to ensure all visitors enjoy a covid-secure event. This will include following the latest guidelines from the Government of The Netherlands and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) to ensure business exhibitions and conferences can take place safely.

Online visitor registration is now open at: https://www.prseventeurope.com/