Record numbers attend PRSE 2021

The fifth Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) exhibition and conference held earlier this month in Amsterdam attracted a record number of visitors and exhibitors from across Europe.

PRE President Ton Emans opens the two-day conference at PRSE 2021

The annual event had a total attendance of more than 4,400 over two days and attracted more than 180 exhibiting companies. Over 3,500 attended the in-person event and nearly 900 others attended virtually.

The PRSE conference showcased the latest developments in plastics recycling technology and applications, as well as exploring future industry challenges and the legislative landscape within the EU.

Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe, said: “The return to live events has clearly been very important to both our visitors and exhibitors, evidenced by the warmth with which PRSE has been received this year by the plastics recycling community.”

PRSE brings together exhibitors, visitors and Plastics Recycling Awards Europe finalists representing the whole value chain of the plastics industry including recyclers, machine producers, raw material producers, converters, waste management companies and, increasingly, brand-owners, retailers and investors. PRSE facilitates collaborative progress towards the circular use of plastics by showcasing innovation, sharing best practice and bringing partners together to network and do business.

Michael Heitzinger, Managing Director of EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH, added: “PRSE is the showcase for plastic recycling. It shows the world that plastic recycling is real,and it is of value.”

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe returns to Hall 12 at RAI Amsterdam on 22 and 23 June 2022.