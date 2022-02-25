START-UP ZONE to be introduced at K 2022

K 2022 will introduce a dedicated presentation area to newcomers specialised in the development of innovative products and solutions revolving around plastics and rubber.

The START-UP ZONE, which will be located in Hall 8B of the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre at K from 19-26 October 2022, will be a dedicated space for budding businesses to showcase their products and innovations.At present, young companies can apply for participation in the START-UP ZONE, thereby using the unique opportunity of presenting themselves and their developments and making international business contacts with a high-calibre expert audience from all over the world.

Basic requirements for participation in the START-UP ZONE require that a company can be no more than 10 years old with a headcount fewer than 100 and an annual turnover of less than €10m.

Those registering for the START-UP ZONE will join fellow young companies Plastship, a Germany-based European marketplace for recycled plastics to promote the circular economy online and offline; HEALIX, a Netherlands-based company that collects nets, ropes and other plastic waste based on synthetic fibres to recycle them into high quality circular polymers for the global production supply chain; and HAGE 3D, an Austria-based start-up producing large format industrial 3D printers and the developers of ENLYZE of Germany, which offers companies a software solution to perform quality control during the manufacturing of a product.

For further information and the application form, those interested can visit the dedicated START-UP ZONE page go or contact Messe Düsseldorf Junior Project Manager, Plastics and Rubber Benedikt Salmen.

