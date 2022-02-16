Talking point: Paul Edwards, Pentagon Plastics

Paul Edwards, MD and Owner of Pentagon Plastics, speaks to Interplas Insights about the effects of the pandemic on the business, and the company's forthcoming attendance at the Medical Technology UK event, which will take place on 16-17 March at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
How does it feel to be back amongst the live and in-person trade fairs after such a challenging and lengthy hiatus?
It is exciting to be able to get back to face to face events, there is a different level of connection and conversation that takes place in person as opposed to that which can be achieved over on-line platforms. The hum of enthusiastic conversation is infectious, and it is great to see so many wanting to return to the events environment as we find our way into a post COVID world.
Many injection moulders have made good use of the pandemic ensuring more businesses, particularly those involved in medical applications. How has business been affected for Pentagon?
The last couple of years have been a challenge on so many levels, however as a moulder serving a variety of industry sectors, we have been fortunate enough to ride the storm and come out fighting.
Around 40 per cent of our production is for the medical sector and as indicated the demand for medical moulding increased by a massive 500 per cent at the height of the pandemic. This level of demand for medical products has now returned to pre-pandemic volumes but we were fortunate enough to also win new customers in this sector, thereby growing our foothold with medical moulding for non-invasive products.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, the previously high production demand for the aviation sector that we serve took a complete nosedive at the start of COVID-19. Although there are ripples of recovery starting to show as small orders come in, we are yet to see any true positive movement in this sector. However, we do remain optimistic for a return of high demand for aviation products as restrictions continue to lift and we edge closer to the summer months.
Remaining operational throughout the pandemic, we saw demand for injection moulding fluctuate across other industries including electrical, construction, security and marine. At points, lead times were heavily impacted by the perfect storm of COVID, raw material shortage and delays in supply chain due to Brexit.
Nonetheless, we faced all the challenges of the last 24 months head on taking a flexible approach, keeping customers informed and adapting work processes where necessary. This has enabled us to emerge from these challenging times with a strong belief and a positive outlook for future growth.
What products and features can visitors to your booth expect?
Visitors to the stand will be able to discuss our full scope of UK-based plastic injection moulding and mould tool manufacturing services with our friendly and knowledgeable team.
From the development of new products to the manufacture of production tooling and long-term servicing, our Tooling Division’s fully equipped to support our customers’ requirements. The Moulding Division will then ensure that trial samples and repeat production mould to exacting standards to meet customer expectation no matter what the volume required. All supported by our ISO9001 accredited quality management system.
We will display a small sample of our modular insert/development tooling to give prospects an idea of how useful and cost-effective this option can be when in the developmental stages of new products, as well as a small selection of technical mouldings.
Are medical device applications the optimum use for plastics? What materials do you think could possibly replace plastics in life-saving devices?
Plastics are widely used across many industries but especially in the medical sector. Recent bad press regarding single use plastics has waned slightly as people begin to understand how widely used plastics are and for many critical to life devices and applications. Technology is always moving forward and there are advancements all the time in the development of alternatives, but they are all sometime away from being commercially viable for standard applications.
The industry is working hard to be clean and sustainable with initiatives to reduce single use items making real headway.
How do you plan to engage the attendees of Medical Technology UK who are interested in Pentagon’s sustainability and environmental commitments?
We are deeply committed to our organisational sustainability programme and regularly bring together representatives throughout all areas of the business to discuss continuous improvement initiatives.
In terms of sustainability in our manufacturing process, there are several considered areas – especially when engaging with visitors looking at new products for the medical sector. These can include cutting down waste by the introduction of direct hot tip feed systems or recycling waste back into production at controlled levels.
The design for manufacture (DFM) stage is where we will actively consider the suitability of recycled materials or bio polymers for production as opposed to specified virgin materials. However, given the nature of medical mouldings that are produced at Pentagon, the risk of contamination is usually too high for consideration. Where we are looking at moulding projects for equipment used within the medical environment, there are more environmentally friendly thermoplastic options available.
In the main we find customers will approach us with a specified grade of thermoplastic suitable for their product which has been researched and sourced by their design team. We will still highlight alternatives should we believe that there would be a comparable and suitable suggestion for the products that meet the needs of its end use. We also look at other elements such as coring out of a product to reduce the volume of plastic used for product manufacture, while ensuring the product will remain fit for purpose.
Pentagon adopts a conscientious approach to mould tool design with a keen focus on negating the need for waste plastics in processing. Optimal cavitation, utilisation of hot runner systems, minimising waste, improving yields, and optimising the process are all considerations.
Through a measured and documented trialling process, our moulding Technicians ensure that all trial settings and its effects are recorded so as not to repeat processing errors causing excess waste at the development phase. Once optimum processing settings are achieved, all documentation is held against product records for reference. Should any processing issues manifest in future production runs, we ensure they are documented and that process improvements are implemented.
When a customer product reaches the final production stages, our technicians deliver process optimisation to eliminate waste. This, supported by our expansive quality control processes, means that regular patrol inspections ensure any substandard product is picked up at the earliest opportunity and any processing issues are rectified to ensure as little waste as possible.
Having several experienced quality inspectors allows us to operate a concise waste mitigation programme through quality control, continual monitoring and working to reduce scrappage throughout the injection moulding process.
Scrap rates are monitored and recorded, where viable waste product is reground on site and used for the manufacture of company trade show give aways. All other waste is disposed of appropriately according to specific regulations.
In broader terms of the business, our Sustainability Committee are also working on a number of other initiatives including:
- Conscientious purchasing of new equipment and machinery
- Sustainable packaging
- Instillation of hand dryers
- Paperless process and print reduction
- Installation of mains water drinking machines
- Conscientious stationary and sundry supplies
- Only supply partners with detailed sustainability and ethical commitments considered
The team is immensely proud of its sustainability programme and will gladly discuss this in more detail with visitors at the upcoming event.
In what ways can UK manufacturers maintain a leading role in Europe/the world following Brexit?
There is no doubt that post Brexit is going to be a challenge for UK manufacturers as we wrestle with the mixture of skills shortages, breakdown of supply chains, and ever-increasing overhead costs whilst the government finalises trade deals across the world.
We believe that companies like Pentagon will come out of this period stronger and more competitive with the right economic support. Provided we have a firm focus on delivering quality products, acceptable and reasonable lead times, investment in technology, and excellent levels of supportive and informed customer service. We will continue to trailblaze the manufacturing sector.
Has collaboration with Europe-based partners been hindered at all because of this?
Our collaborations have not been affected with our European suppliers and partners to date. There is certainly a feeling of ‘we are all in this together’ and a level of understanding as we all find our feet in this new post Brexit world. Business needs business, and a breakdown in relations due to difficulties post Brexit would not benefit anyone. It is preferable that we work together to find a way forward than work against each other and risk losing relations.
Finally, at which other significant trade events can we expect to see Pentagon Plastics going forward?
Pentagon will be exhibiting at two further events this year, the Engineering Supply Chain show in April and the Engineering Design Show, which will be celebrating its 10 year Anniversary in October.