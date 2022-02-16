Talking point: Paul Edwards, Pentagon Plastics

Paul Edwards, MD and Owner of Pentagon Plastics, speaks to Interplas Insights about the effects of the pandemic on the business, and the company's forthcoming attendance at the Medical Technology UK event, which will take place on 16-17 March at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

How does it feel to be back amongst the live and in-person trade fairs after such a challenging and lengthy hiatus?

It is exciting to be able to get back to face to face events, there is a different level of connection and conversation that takes place in person as opposed to that which can be achieved over on-line platforms. The hum of enthusiastic conversation is infectious, and it is great to see so many wanting to return to the events environment as we find our way into a post COVID world.

Many injection moulders have made good use of the pandemic ensuring more businesses, particularly those involved in medical applications. How has business been affected for Pentagon?

The last couple of years have been a challenge on so many levels, however as a moulder serving a variety of industry sectors, we have been fortunate enough to ride the storm and come out fighting.

Around 40 per cent of our production is for the medical sector and as indicated the demand for medical moulding increased by a massive 500 per cent at the height of the pandemic. This level of demand for medical products has now returned to pre-pandemic volumes but we were fortunate enough to also win new customers in this sector, thereby growing our foothold with medical moulding for non-invasive products.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the previously high production demand for the aviation sector that we serve took a complete nosedive at the start of COVID-19. Although there are ripples of recovery starting to show as small orders come in, we are yet to see any true positive movement in this sector. However, we do remain optimistic for a return of high demand for aviation products as restrictions continue to lift and we edge closer to the summer months.

Remaining operational throughout the pandemic, we saw demand for injection moulding fluctuate across other industries including electrical, construction, security and marine. At points, lead times were heavily impacted by the perfect storm of COVID, raw material shortage and delays in supply chain due to Brexit.

Nonetheless, we faced all the challenges of the last 24 months head on taking a flexible approach, keeping customers informed and adapting work processes where necessary. This has enabled us to emerge from these challenging times with a strong belief and a positive outlook for future growth.

What products and features can visitors to your booth expect?

Visitors to the stand will be able to discuss our full scope of UK-based plastic injection moulding and mould tool manufacturing services with our friendly and knowledgeable team.

From the development of new products to the manufacture of production tooling and long-term servicing, our Tooling Division’s fully equipped to support our customers’ requirements. The Moulding Division will then ensure that trial samples and repeat production mould to exacting standards to meet customer expectation no matter what the volume required. All supported by our ISO9001 accredited quality management system.

We will display a small sample of our modular insert/development tooling to give prospects an idea of how useful and cost-effective this option can be when in the developmental stages of new products, as well as a small selection of technical mouldings.

Are medical device applications the optimum use for plastics? What materials do you think could possibly replace plastics in life-saving devices?

Plastics are widely used across many industries but especially in the medical sector. Recent bad press regarding single use plastics has waned slightly as people begin to understand how widely used plastics are and for many critical to life devices and applications. Technology is always moving forward and there are advancements all the time in the development of alternatives, but they are all sometime away from being commercially viable for standard applications.

The industry is working hard to be clean and sustainable with initiatives to reduce single use items making real headway.

How do you plan to engage the attendees of Medical Technology UK who are interested in Pentagon’s sustainability and environmental commitments?

We are deeply committed to our organisational sustainability programme and regularly bring together representatives throughout all areas of the business to discuss continuous improvement initiatives.

In terms of sustainability in our manufacturing process, there are several considered areas – especially when engaging with visitors looking at new products for the medical sector. These can include cutting down waste by the introduction of direct hot tip feed systems or recycling waste back into production at controlled levels.