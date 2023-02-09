SPRA’s 48th annual Dinner Dance set for March

Scottish Plastics and Rubber Association (SPRA) is an independent society catering for the needs of individual professional members and Corporate Member companies and organisations. The society is holding its 48th annual Dinner Dance at The Radisson Blu Edinburgh on the 17th March.

The evening will include a gala dinner, dancing to a live Cèilidh band and an entertaining after dinner speaker. Dress is formal and the evening will finish at 2.00 a.m. Tickets are priced at £90 each.

Rooms at The Radisson Blu can be reserved at the special rate of Sole occupancy @ £189 Double occupancy @ £204 inclusive of Full Breakfast & VAT. Booking for the rooms should be made directly with the hotel using the details below using the code “SPRA2023”.

Hotel Reservation: meetings and events option on

0131 557 9797

For further event information and booking info contact:

Kevin.ross@impact-solutions.co.uk