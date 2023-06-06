UTECH Europe calling for papers for three day conference

Organisers of UTECH Europe, a polyurethanes exhibition and conference that returns to the MECC in Maastricht, the Netherlands from 23 to 25 April 2024, are calling for papers for the three-day strategic conference.

With climate change dominating the world agenda, and an increasing appetite for sustainable products and technologies, organisers say polyurethane materials have a clear role to play in making the transition towards a carbon-neutral future. With their ability to extend product life through coatings, enhance thermal efficiency through insulation and reduce energy use and emissions through vehicle lightweighting (and EV battery insulation) – polyurethanes can be at the forefront of this transition.

The polyurethane industry aims to continue to improve its environmental and sustainability credentials by addressing the end-of-life phase of its products, whilst also working towards new technologies that improve upon PU’s remarkable properties: advanced PU composites, nanocomposites and bio-based or circular feedstocks.

Companies from the polyurethane industry and research organisations with production-ready technologies are invited to give presentations on the following topics:

Recycling technologies (mechanical and chemical)

Closing the loop

Mass balance: certifying sustainability throughout the value chain

Non-isocyanate polyurethane (NIPU)Composite PU materials

Nano materials

Bio-based technologies

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

CASE - coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers

Cost effective machinery

Polyurethane dispersions

TPU 3D printing

Direct PU additive manufacturing

Blowing Agents

Spray foam technologies

Flame retardants

How to cost a product or a projects

Factors determining which papers are selected for presentation at the conference will include the overall advancement of and contribution to polyurethane industry knowledge, a sound evidence base, timeliness and relevance, value to the industry, objectivity and originality.

Companies already confirmed as exhibiting at UTECH Europe 2024 include industry leaders BASF, Covestro, Evonik, Honeywell, Huntsman, Repsol, Shell Chemicals Europe and Wanhua Borsodchem as well as machinery suppliers, systems houses, technical consultancies, and test laboratories.